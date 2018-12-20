Sasco Capital Inc decreased Owens Illinois (OI) stake by 27.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 1.13M shares as Owens Illinois (OI)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 2.90M shares with $54.53 million value, down from 4.03 million last quarter. Owens Illinois now has $2.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 1.58M shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 27.77% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 55.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 11,350 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 9.32%. The Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 9,140 shares with $266,000 value, down from 20,490 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $22.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. MOORE CLYDE R sold 13,000 shares worth $377,819. Another trade for 14,500 shares valued at $421,370 was sold by Clark Robert W. $811,040 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH on Thursday, December 13. $18,879 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by FIKE CARIN L on Thursday, October 4. Shares for $288,397 were sold by Kaufman Calvin J on Thursday, October 11. On Thursday, July 19 the insider KROPF SUSAN J sold $369,551. Adcock Mary Ellen also sold $57,739 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, November 12.

Among 10 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kroger had 14 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, August 20 by Argus Research. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, June 22. On Friday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Pivotal Research. The company was maintained on Friday, September 14 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx Inc, a California-based fund reported 70,576 shares. The Illinois-based Continental Limited Com has invested 1.29% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Whittier Trust has 0.1% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 108,882 shares. South Texas Money Management holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 964,946 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii owns 39,486 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Korea Inv holds 0.25% or 1.86 million shares in its portfolio. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.38% or 35,200 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,813 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability holds 106 shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 1.34% or 670,820 shares in its portfolio. Wealthfront Corporation has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Oppenheimer And Com reported 29,249 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold OI shares while 108 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 140.29 million shares or 2.45% less from 143.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 13,200 were reported by Hourglass Capital. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Menta Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,868 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Fruth Inv Mngmt holds 32,700 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd owns 36,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Canandaigua Bankshares Trust Company holds 0.22% or 67,170 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 536,971 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 31,937 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 1,147 shares. Smith Asset Gru LP reported 2,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wilen Investment Mgmt Corp has 15,600 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 188,315 shares.

