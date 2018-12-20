Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 7.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 10,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 146,427 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.76M, up from 136,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 662,433 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has declined 18.94% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 02/05/2018 – FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjust; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY

American National Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 7.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 11,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 180,394 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.95 million, up from 168,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 21.45 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold FNF shares while 120 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 221.69 million shares or 0.18% less from 222.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 7,600 shares. Menta Capital Limited invested in 0.14% or 9,842 shares. Park Oh owns 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 5,247 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Lc reported 8,500 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 48,893 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Ltd Com reported 49,556 shares stake. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 519 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Regentatlantic Cap Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Meiji Yasuda Asset Company, Japan-based fund reported 12,878 shares. Caprock Group Inc invested in 7,994 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co owns 27 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 106,200 shares to 30,535 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 26,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,974 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Fidelity National Financial had 27 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Thursday, July 20. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39.0 target in Thursday, October 26 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 19 report. The stock of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Stephens. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 4 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. Piper Jaffray maintained Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $40 target in Thursday, August 23 report. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Thursday, June 7. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $4500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, January 31. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, April 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $37 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, May 2 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, August 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $44 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan.

American National Bank, which manages about $347.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 30,904 shares to 351,944 shares, valued at $23.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 10,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,334 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. On Friday, July 20 SUSMAN SALLY sold $1.50 million worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 40,381 shares.