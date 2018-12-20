Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 22.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 53,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 185,906 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.14M, down from 239,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 480,013 shares traded. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 6.95% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022496 Company: PACIRA PHARMS INC; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 08/05/2018 – Pacira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA PARES GAIN AFTER FDA REMOVES EXPAREL UPDATE FROM WEBSITE; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 7.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 7,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 81,657 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.60 million, down from 88,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 35.05M shares traded or 47.96% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. OLSON LAURIE J sold $418,774 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, August 13.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $546.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,896 shares to 3,796 shares, valued at $625,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 60,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO).

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 2 by Argus Research. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 16 to “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 14. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 16 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, October 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 4 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PFE in report on Friday, April 7 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 122,062 were reported by Boston Advisors. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). M&T National Bank has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd reported 635,739 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation invested in 337,664 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser holds 31,009 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. First State Bank Tru reported 8,953 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 0.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Farmers And Merchants owns 0.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 203,307 shares. Cookson Peirce Inc has 749,380 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 768,478 shares. Sensato Ltd Liability invested in 14,521 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr accumulated 781,132 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 298,598 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BMO Capital Reiterates Market Perform on Pfizer (PFE) Following Investor Meetings – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Management Presents on Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.39 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 8. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 3. The stock of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, October 30. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, July 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, August 3. H.C. Wainwright maintained Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) rating on Thursday, January 4. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $55.0 target. The rating was maintained by Janney Capital with “Sell” on Thursday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by Mizuho. The stock of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, June 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Brean Capital on Friday, October 7.

More notable recent Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Pacira (PCRX) Down 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and American Dental Association Establish New Reimbursement for EXPAREL – GlobeNewswire” published on November 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia – GlobeNewswire” on April 06, 2018. More interesting news about Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Retrospective Analysis Demonstrates Significant Reductions in Postsurgical Pain and Opioid Requirements with EXPAREL in Cesarean Section Patients – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Abercrombie & Fitch, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Penumbra, Sprint and Salesforce.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 31,295 shares to 171,110 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) by 121,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.48, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PCRX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 39.60 million shares or 2.00% less from 40.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 2,730 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0% in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) or 6,623 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% or 4,790 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford & has 802,009 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 240 were accumulated by Vantage Investment Limited Liability. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 8,960 shares. Avenir holds 0.11% or 20,080 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company holds 52,296 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 0.1% or 147,068 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Hightower Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,603 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 9 insider sales for $7.70 million activity. Another trade for 14,527 shares valued at $680,496 was made by Wicki Andreas on Wednesday, December 12. 4,500 Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares with value of $207,810 were bought by PACE GARY W. $44,611 worth of stock was bought by Kronenfeld Mark A. on Tuesday, August 28. Shares for $710,801 were sold by STACK DAVID M on Thursday, November 15. Williams Kristen Marie had sold 4,773 shares worth $224,522.