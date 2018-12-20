Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 47,881 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00 million, up from 41,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $70.56. About 318,511 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,388 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.30 million, up from 393,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 274,347 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $74 target in Tuesday, December 18 report. Bank of America downgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, April 20 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, August 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, September 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 18 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $90 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Tuesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Piper Jaffray.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $334.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 18,537 shares to 17,284 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,675 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chase Invest Counsel holds 0.15% or 3,540 shares in its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 0.16% or 9,916 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Company reported 17,377 shares. Parsec Management has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 75 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) has 0.39% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.46% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Summit Wealth Ltd owns 1.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 47,881 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.81% or 95,369 shares. Of Virginia Llc has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grassi Invest Management invested in 0.7% or 58,283 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc owns 28,397 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Citizens & Northern holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,728 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na stated it has 0.28% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $699.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 19,834 shares to 917,425 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,837 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).