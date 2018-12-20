Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) stake by 31.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc acquired 40,508 shares as Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW)’s stock declined 48.01%. The Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc holds 170,085 shares with $1.53 million value, up from 129,577 last quarter. Yrc Worldwide Inc now has $118.98 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.515. About 934,806 shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 64.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.44% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: James Welch to Serve as a Senior Advisor; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight February 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 1.3%; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 71C; 09/03/2018 YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 0.8% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 30/04/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE SAYS HAWKINS NAMED CEO; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in YRC Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – DURING QTR, TOOK DELIVERY OF MORE THAN 500 TRACTORS WITH ABOUT ANOTHER 400 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Reddaway Again Named Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 128.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 25,971 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 19.14%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 46,165 shares with $2.62M value, up from 20,194 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $77.51B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.48. About 12.11 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 3,010 shares to 42,462 valued at $5.94M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 141,292 shares and now owns 418,716 shares. Pfsweb Inc (NASDAQ:PFSW) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Starbucks had 21 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Tuesday, June 26 with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 14 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank given on Friday, July 6. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, November 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 21 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 2 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.09% or 25,488 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,556 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 335,281 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 359,110 shares. Waters Parkerson & Com Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,400 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.52% or 270,871 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paloma Prtnrs Management Company has invested 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 63,273 shares stake. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 10,804 shares. Amarillo Bank & Trust has 0.93% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 6,155 were reported by B Riley Wealth. Taurus Asset Management Lc accumulated 25,845 shares. Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.84% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Llc owns 104,767 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G, worth $270,200 on Monday, August 20. ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $809,738 worth of stock. TERUEL JAVIER G had sold 166,666 shares worth $8.78 million on Friday, August 24.

Among 3 analysts covering YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. YRC Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) rating on Friday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $15 target. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 22 report.

