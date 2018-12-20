Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 274.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 251,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.06M, up from 91,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 3.82 million shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 43.82% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/03/2018 – BGC: PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK STILL EXPECTED TO OCCUR; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 09/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS FILES UP TO $300M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP – CO’S ACQUISITION OF RKF IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF YEAR; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners And Newmark Group To Repay Remaining Balance Of $575 Million Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 23/03/2018 – BGC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON EARLIER TO OCCUR OF MARCH 19, 2019 OR TERMINATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EITHER PARTY PURSUANT TO ITS TERMS; 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 32.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 30,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.62 million, down from 95,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 31.48 million shares traded or 64.61% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Banking Roundup: Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldmanâ€¦ Court OKs $480M Wells Fargo settlement – New York Business Journal” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Citigroup Stock Too Cheap To Ignore? – Investorplace.com” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Will This Bank Fare Going Forward? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by CLSA with “Buy” on Friday, September 23. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 16 by Societe Generale. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, September 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 14 by Zacks. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 16 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by DZ Bank on Wednesday, February 7. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, April 4 with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperformer” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Oppenheimer.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $754.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,291 shares to 213,284 shares, valued at $24.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 8.00 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 46,361 are owned by Raymond James Na. Webster State Bank N A has 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 47,910 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 19,887 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company has 3.22M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. California-based Phocas Financial has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.64% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 176,552 shares. Axiom Invsts De holds 674,768 shares. Loeb Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,599 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Next Fincl Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Prtn has invested 1.94% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 12,370 shares. Chou Associate has invested 3.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $221,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold BGCP shares while 68 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 162.22 million shares or 1.74% more from 159.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westfield Mgmt Lp has invested 0.24% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 1.31M shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Brookstone Mgmt reported 45,357 shares stake. Tourbillon Cap Prns Limited Partnership has 3.35% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 2.64 million shares. 144,014 are held by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Century Companies reported 23,449 shares. Boston Prtn owns 0.01% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 409,023 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 1,975 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 5,125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 37,091 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 5.57M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Lpl Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Weatherford, Nabors Slide into Mondayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BGC Partners Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 11/30/2018: FICO,BGCP,NMRK,ABR,SLG – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Exelixis, Cintas, BGC Partners, FirstEnergy, Hologic, and Trevena â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Steven Cohen Continues to Buy AT&T, Boston Scientific – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.