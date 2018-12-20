Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $735,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 223,186 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 40.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 16.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 8,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,015 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.60M, down from 49,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 1.34M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 45.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.31% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2058 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM)

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. UNM’s profit will be $288.76 million for 5.37 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 151 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 191.85 million shares or 1.40% less from 194.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,200 shares to 32,900 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 10 investors sold STKL shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 64.57 million shares or 1.71% more from 63.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.