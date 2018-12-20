Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 1,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.51 million, up from 17,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.60 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2

Greystone Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 259.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Investment Management Llc bought 101,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,070 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.52 million, up from 38,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 734,701 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Slip as SoftBank Aims to Sell Stake – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Disney, Nvidia and Square – Investorplace.com” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The Future of Virtual Reality Could Be Huge for Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Trade This Week: GM, NVDA, CAT – Investorplace.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Exceptional Compounder Graphs: Cognizant Technology, Nvidia Versus Revlon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 49 analysts covering Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), 34 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Nvidia Corporation had 231 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 2 report. Tigress Financial maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, November 4 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Monday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 15 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, November 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 6 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Friday, August 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $185 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. E&G Lp holds 0.21% or 2,000 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Carroll Financial Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 269 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma holds 3.05 million shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York holds 0.19% or 5,425 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Coldstream Cap Management reported 16,511 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc owns 451,926 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Management owns 83,926 shares. Fagan Associates invested in 17,771 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Friess Associate Limited Liability invested in 101,358 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Altfest L J & Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,600 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 44.46M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company has 8,026 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $923.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,111 shares to 20,403 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,936 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $56.69 million activity. Byron Michael sold 11,257 shares worth $2.97M. Puri Ajay K sold $26.28 million worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, October 2. 100,000 shares were sold by JONES HARVEY C, worth $24.21M.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks on the TSX Index to Own in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should You Buy Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) for Big Income? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key TransCanada, Enbridge oil pipelines hit by disruptions – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge sees 2018 DCF/share in top half of guidance, hikes 2019 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge: 2 Risks Explain The Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Greystone Investment Management Llc, which manages about $329.92 million and $231.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp by 45,209 shares to 108,938 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 17 analysts covering Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Enbridge Inc. had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 8 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by IBC on Tuesday, May 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, December 15 by JP Morgan. On Monday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Citigroup. On Monday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse downgraded Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) rating on Thursday, February 4. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $54 target. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Tuesday, November 6.