Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 1,775 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 100,093 shares with $22.60M value, up from 98,318 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $763.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 195,245 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) had an increase of 6.45% in short interest. NR’s SI was 5.30 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.45% from 4.98 million shares previously. With 542,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)’s short sellers to cover NR’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 959,861 shares traded or 59.04% up from the average. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 17.83% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 14. On Friday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, August 31. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 14. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 1. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98M was made by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock or 3,408 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 104,458 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.2% or 2,974 shares. Consolidated Grp Limited Liability Company holds 36,757 shares. Lionstone Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 96,320 shares for 8.91% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,899 shares. Mariner Wealth Advisors stated it has 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 15,060 shares. Rwwm accumulated 1,038 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc invested 4.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 1.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Element Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 155,740 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Lc holds 0.72% or 55,594 shares in its portfolio. 13,148 are owned by Meridian Mngmt Communications. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 116,639 shares.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,958 activity. MINGE JOHN C also bought $9,958 worth of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Newpark Resources, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 85.52 million shares or 0.75% more from 84.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P owns 112,744 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 885,381 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0% or 28,600 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). 18,000 were reported by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Lc. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). 131,365 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Howe And Rusling Incorporated owns 179 shares. 250 are held by Fmr Ltd. Van Den Berg Management I Inc invested in 0.05% or 44,625 shares. Natixis Advisors L P invested in 246,328 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0% or 21,619 shares. Miles Capital Inc holds 26,826 shares.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products primarily to the gas and oil exploration and production industry. The company has market cap of $597.52 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. It has a 50.62 P/E ratio. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling.