Greystone Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Investment Management Llc sold 5,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.25M, down from 121,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $790.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.94. About 3.12 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 6,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,109 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.81 million, down from 107,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 571,803 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 27 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 8. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 30 by Maxim Group. Berenberg initiated Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Monday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. Jefferies maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, October 4 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $18.19 million activity.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $923.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,775 shares to 100,093 shares, valued at $22.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackenzie reported 625,742 shares stake. 16,509 were accumulated by Jag Capital Management Limited. Page Arthur B accumulated 3,945 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Diligent Invsts reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tourbillon Capital Partners LP reported 496,121 shares or 4.12% of all its holdings. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 10.49M shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. 8,536 are owned by Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department. West Coast Ltd Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 18,623 are held by Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept. Bb Biotech Ag stated it has 1.95 million shares or 3.99% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust Co owns 81,712 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 0.22% stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 335,434 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.34 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westend Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.95% stake. Shayne Com holds 18,916 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Savant Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 58,356 shares. The Montana-based Stack Fincl Mgmt has invested 6.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fernwood Inv Limited Liability Co has 5,700 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. L And S Advsrs reported 137,903 shares stake. Moreover, Cypress Funds Limited Liability Co has 4.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirador Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,983 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has 10,409 shares. British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 2.73 million shares. Washington Retail Bank invested in 183,578 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Prudential Plc holds 10.98 million shares or 4.05% of its portfolio. 2,257 are held by Retirement Planning Grp. Salem Management has invested 6.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70M was sold by Nadella Satya. 2,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $214,363. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M. Hogan Kathleen T sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06M.