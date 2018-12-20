Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Cut Unifi (UFI) Position; Loews Has Cut Cigna (CI) Position By $1.04 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Unifi Inc (UFI) stake by 13.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 72,383 shares as Unifi Inc (UFI)’s stock declined 24.45%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 471,975 shares with $13.37M value, down from 544,358 last quarter. Unifi Inc now has $427.40M valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 27,529 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 34.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 16/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI – FOR FISCAL 2018, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS NET SALES PERFORMANCE WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New AI Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC UFI.N – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES VOLUME GROWTH DRIVING REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q EPS 1c; 14/05/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Unifi; 12/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Its Reidsville Dye House to Operate on a Seven-Day Schedule; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL; 11/05/2018 – Unifi Receives Prestigious UNC Sustainability Award; 03/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Loews Corp decreased Cigna Corporation (CI) stake by 6.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loews Corp sold 5,000 shares as Cigna Corporation (CI)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Loews Corp holds 75,000 shares with $15.62 million value, down from 80,000 last quarter. Cigna Corporation now has $44.63B valuation. The stock decreased 5.20% or $10.05 during the last trading session, reaching $183.25. About 3.37 million shares traded or 37.26% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 29/03/2018 – ESRX/CIGNA DEAL `HIGHLY PROBABLE,’ CREDIT SUISSE; 08/03/2018 – US health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67bn deal; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – SALE REMAINS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL AND IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN FY19; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS DEAL FOR $48.75 IN CASH, 0.2434 SHRS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – PRIORITY HEALTH REPORTS NEW PACT WITH CIGNA PAYER SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Steph Kukuljan: BREAKING – Express Scripts to be acquired by Cigna in $67B deal; 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna to Buy Express Scripts in $52 Billion Health Care Deal; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA: COMBINED BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 13 DIRECTORS

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.21 million activity. On Friday, November 2 Sadler Jason D sold $4.51M worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 21,189 shares. On Friday, September 14 ZOLLARS WILLIAM D sold $46,101 worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 238 shares. Triplett Michael W had sold 2,825 shares worth $605,253.

Loews Corp increased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,000 shares to 5,097 valued at $6.15 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Willis Towers Watson stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 90,000 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 29.90% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.94 per share. CI’s profit will be $613.71 million for 18.18 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.84 actual EPS reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cigna had 8 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, September 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, November 19. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, November 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,353 are held by Fiduciary Tru Communication. 8,306 are owned by Bokf Na. Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 3.51M shares. Philadelphia owns 3,439 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 17.80 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 2,400 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 65,498 shares stake. State Bank reported 8,603 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 58,102 shares. Conning accumulated 0.05% or 7,528 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,009 shares in its portfolio. Rech Invsts has invested 0.2% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Huntington Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,485 shares. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) reported 687 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 79.07% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.43 per share. UFI’s profit will be $1.65 million for 64.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Unifi, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 9 investors sold UFI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.05% more from 14.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 36,221 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 5,307 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Research reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 18,949 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 101,819 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 29,200 shares. First Manhattan Communications, New York-based fund reported 3,740 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 967 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 21,013 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 8,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 26,942 shares. Citigroup reported 9,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.40 million activity. Ackerman Jeffrey C also bought $13,330 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) on Thursday, November 8. CHARRON PAUL R also bought $24,470 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares. Another trade for 43,360 shares valued at $1.15M was made by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Tuesday, November 6. Bishop Robert J bought $127,160 worth of stock. LANGONE KENNETH G also bought $89,596 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) on Wednesday, October 31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 35,800 shares to 50,755 valued at $579,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stake by 29,348 shares and now owns 34,924 shares. Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) was raised too.