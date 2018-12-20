Among 3 analysts covering Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Green Brick Partners had 5 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) on Monday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 18 with “Neutral”. See Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10 New Target: $7 Maintain

11/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

24/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

09/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $11 New Target: $12 Upgrade

23/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $11 Maintain

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 235.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 20,848 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 18.87%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 29,689 shares with $2.54 million value, up from 8,841 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $21.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 3.27 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 65,789 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 28.76% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 30/04/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Expands Into Florida Through Acquisition Of GHO Homes; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $128.3 MLN, UP 29.1%; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION INCREASED 21.6% TO 760 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO 625 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $362.65 million. It operates through two divisions, Builder Operations and Land Development. It has a 12.18 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of various residential projects, such as town, single family, and luxury homes in master planned communities; development of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

Among 15 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 19 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, July 27. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Friday, September 7 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Friday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, October 18. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 27 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 26. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 3 with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Monday, September 17 to “Buy” rating.