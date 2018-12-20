Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 18.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 7,062 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 24.91%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 31,914 shares with $2.13M value, down from 38,976 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $22.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 347,300 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $73; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST DIVIDEND TO STAY IN 40% RANGE FOR `FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 06/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS

Obsidian Energy LTD. (NYSE:OBE) had a decrease of 2.59% in short interest. OBE’s SI was 9.42 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.59% from 9.67M shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 8 days are for Obsidian Energy LTD. (NYSE:OBE)’s short sellers to cover OBE’s short positions. The SI to Obsidian Energy LTD.’s float is 2.12%. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.0177 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3993. About 257,134 shares traded. Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) has declined 59.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.37% the S&P500. Some Historical OBE News: 03/04/2018 – FRONTFOUR CAPITAL-PROVIDED NOTICE TO OBSIDIAN OF NOMINATION OF 4 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL & SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING; 11/05/2018 – Obsidian Energy 1Q Loss $65M; 02/04/2018 – OBSIDIAN ANNOUNCES DEFERRAL OF PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION; 15/03/2018 – Obsidian to Present Data on its Destabilizing Domain Technology and Product Programs at the Upcoming 2018 American Association; 20/03/2018 – FrontFour Intends to Nominate 4 Candidates for Election to Obsidian’s Board; 12/03/2018 – Obsidian Energy Gets Continued Listing Standard Notification From NYSE; 11/05/2018 – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD OBE.TO – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND OPERATING COSTS WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGES; 06/04/2018 – Obsidian Energy: Customary Standstill and Support Agreement Has Been Entered Into With FrontFour; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 03/04/2018 – FRONTFOUR TO NOMINATE 4 DIRECTORS TO OBSIDIAN BOARD AT MEETING

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $205.58 million. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 28.44% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.09 per share. STI’s profit will be $629.01 million for 8.83 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $74 target in Monday, July 23 report. As per Monday, July 2, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, October 15. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Thursday, September 13 the stock rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy” on Friday, June 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings.

