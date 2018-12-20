POET TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON CANADA (OTCMKTS:POETF) had an increase of 1134.38% in short interest. POETF’s SI was 118,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1134.38% from 9,600 shares previously. With 219,100 avg volume, 1 days are for POET TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON CANADA (OTCMKTS:POETF)’s short sellers to cover POETF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1914. About 21,583 shares traded. POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) stake by 4.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 3,444 shares as Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 20.61%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 72,978 shares with $4.11 billion value, down from 76,422 last quarter. Targa Resources Corp now has $8.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 3.45M shares traded or 52.20% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 4.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products for consumer, data center, high performance computing, military, and commercial applications in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $55.99 million. It offers photonic sensing and optical light source products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold TRGP shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 204.78 million shares or 1.67% more from 201.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bollard Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2,680 shares. B Riley Wealth stated it has 16,277 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Grassi Invest Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Town And Country Financial Bank And Company Dba First Bankers Company has 0.12% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 3,875 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Westpac Banking Corp invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Ballentine Prtnrs Lc has 0.11% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Tortoise Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.87% or 8.74 million shares. Country Club Na has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 655 are owned by Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Co. Bp Pcl stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Captrust Financial holds 1,408 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. TRGP’s profit will be $32.10M for 67.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.33% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Contura Energy stake by 5,200 shares to 42,280 valued at $1.92 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) stake by 3,785 shares and now owns 595,000 shares. Chesapeake Energy was raised too.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $231,113 activity. TONG CHRIS also bought $103,400 worth of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) shares. CRISP CHARLES R had sold 3,100 shares worth $167,811 on Monday, August 20. 2,092 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) shares with value of $111,962 were sold by Klein John Richard.

Among 13 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Targa Resources had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, October 17. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 10 with “Buy”. Seaport Global downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Friday, August 10 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup downgraded Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Thursday, November 29 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) rating on Tuesday, July 31. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 11.