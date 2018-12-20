Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Visa Inc Com (V) by 12.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.11M, up from 30,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Visa Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.65. About 9.57M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 9.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,969 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.66M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 3.23 million shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Friday, October 27. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 23 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, July 17. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 22. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 23 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. Robert W. Baird maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, April 9.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. On Monday, August 20 Barber James J. sold $304,858 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,500 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Selected as One of America’s Most JUST Companies – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Polk County offers incentives for UPS facility – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Christmas Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx, UPS – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street’s Reaction To FedEx’s Q2 Earnings, Guidance (NYSE:FDX) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $771.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,348 shares to 268,683 shares, valued at $30.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,501 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, June 23, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 16 by UBS. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 4. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 3. The rating was initiated by Compass Point with “Neutral” on Friday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 15 by Loop Capital.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa In 2019: Considerations And Calculations – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Inc.: Goodbye Cash, Hello Visa – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Visa, HP and Sealed Air – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.