Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 58.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, up from 4,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $145.32. About 724,396 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 11.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 122,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,097 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.24 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 698,253 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 5.81% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Holchem Group for $56M – StreetInsider.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8,545 Reasons to Closely Watch These 2 Oil Stocks in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, September 14. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 3. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 2 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 15. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, November 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 13 by Jefferies. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, June 28. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Tuesday, October 16. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $150 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Corp has 299,567 shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 46,023 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 203,123 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Il. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 180,841 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 10,009 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 5,840 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ent Service Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 373 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Winslow Cap Ltd Liability Company has 21,932 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma reported 1.52M shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm stated it has 3.63% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.29% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,952 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $17.92 million activity. Hickey Michael A also sold $5.06 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, September 13. $450,884 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was sold by BILLER LESLIE S. Shares for $6.41 million were sold by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR. 9,317 shares were sold by Berger Larry L, worth $1.43M. On Thursday, September 6 Mulhere Timothy P sold $1.50 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 9,800 shares. 11,800 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares with value of $1.77M were sold by Brown Darrell R.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $964.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 15,871 shares to 14,035 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 45,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,945 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity.

More recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MBIA Inc. falls 1.4% after-market; Puerto Rico losses continue – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “MBIA Inc.’s (MBI) CEO William Fallon on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA, Inc. (MBI) CEO William Fallon on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 0.56 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 80.46 million shares or 6.08% less from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer holds 0% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. American Int Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 58,728 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0% or 16,659 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 7,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 132,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The invested in 0% or 58,297 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 101,608 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc holds 4,192 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank, a New York-based fund reported 11,252 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation has 107,991 shares. Elm Ridge Management Limited has 1.08M shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 26,288 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 98,167 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fine LP stated it has 9.61 million shares or 12.99% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering MBIA Inc (NYSE:MBI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. MBIA Inc had 10 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, July 12. As per Monday, April 25, the company rating was initiated by Wood. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, June 16. The stock has “Sell” rating by TheStreet on Friday, August 7. BTIG Research maintained MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) on Friday, May 26 with “Buy” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) on Monday, February 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Tuesday, November 3.