Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) Received Jefferies Higher Rating; Autozone (AZO)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Jefferies has boosted Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) stock to Buy in an analyst note revealed to clients and investors on Thursday, 20 December. PAGP’s old rating was Hold.

Autozone Inc (AZO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 189 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 229 sold and trimmed stock positions in Autozone Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 22.60 million shares, down from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Autozone Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 10 to 10 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 183 Increased: 123 New Position: 66.

Marshfield Associates holds 6.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. for 122,097 shares. Td Capital Management Llc owns 25,697 shares or 5.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.04% invested in the company for 20,257 shares. The Texas-based Petrus Trust Company Lta has invested 4.5% in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 616,050 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $78.15 million activity.

The stock decreased 2.49% or $21.37 during the last trading session, reaching $835.87. About 411,630 shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $21.08 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 15.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 2.71M shares traded or 42.13% up from the average. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has risen 3.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGP News: 05/04/2018 – Plains GP Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 13/03/2018 PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 20/04/2018 – Plains GP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Capital Management Exits Position in Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Among 8 analysts covering Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Plains GP Holdings has $32 highest and $25 lowest target. $29.29’s average target is 36.74% above currents $21.42 stock price. Plains GP Holdings had 9 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 30. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $32 target in Friday, August 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 11. The stock of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 29. The stock of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 24. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 26 by Wolfe Research.