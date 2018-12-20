Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) had a decrease of 5.35% in short interest. PRO’s SI was 3.23M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.35% from 3.41M shares previously. With 198,300 avg volume, 16 days are for Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO)’s short sellers to cover PRO’s short positions. The SI to Pros Holdings Inc’s float is 11.55%. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 319,683 shares traded or 12.95% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 31.52% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers

Plancorp Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 12.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Plancorp Llc sold 3,287 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Plancorp Llc holds 22,809 shares with $2.61 million value, down from 26,096 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $778.27B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $101.37. About 53.18 million shares traded or 41.87% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. Shares for $322,100 were sold by Reiner Andres on Tuesday, October 16. 2,000 shares were sold by Dziersk Thomas, worth $63,420 on Thursday, December 6.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.

Among 2 analysts covering Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pros Holdings had 2 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold PROS Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.17 million shares or 10.91% more from 31.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 26,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Lc holds 127,831 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 1.64M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 22,767 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 2.39M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 942,428 shares stake. Carroll Financial Assocs invested in 369 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 217,448 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 2,400 shares. 20,293 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The. Bancorp Of America De holds 182,621 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 23,009 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 17. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.25 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.