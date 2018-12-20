Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB) by 15.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 15,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,100 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.94 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bel Fuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 54,816 shares traded or 168.96% up from the average. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has declined 21.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BELFB News: 13/03/2018 TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(BELFA) Reason Not Available; 18/05/2018 – Bel Fuse, Inc. Awards Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year for 2017; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.61% STAKE IN BEL FUSE INC; 15/03/2018 – Bel Power Solutions to Attend the Open Compute Project (OCP) U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, CA; 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $0.11; 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC – CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ACQUISITION TARGETS; 03/05/2018 – Bel Fuse 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC – RESULTS CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY WEAKENING OF U.S. DOLLAR, MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES IN PRC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bel Fuse Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BELFA)

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 7.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 5,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.22 million, down from 76,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 1.16M shares traded or 26.47% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $178,095 activity. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $40,000 was made by Brosious Craig on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $63,595 was sold by ACKERMAN DENNIS.

More notable recent Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Murray Stahl’s New Buys in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on June 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bel Acquires BCMZ Precision Engineering Limited Nasdaq:BELFA – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Bel to Participate in 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Being Held on December 4-6, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA – GlobeNewswire” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking For Action? S&P 1500 Most Volatile Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX) by 9,500 shares to 94,300 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Web.Com Group Inc (NASDAQ:WWWW) by 308,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.60, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 7 investors sold BELFB shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 6.63% less from 7.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horizon Kinetics Lc owns 33,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 6,123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) for 351 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) for 14,225 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). Comerica Fincl Bank has 9,555 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential has invested 0% in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). Prelude Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 85,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 3,251 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Limited Liability has 0% invested in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) for 2,915 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 359,494 shares. Perritt Capital reported 130,478 shares stake.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of Nova Scotia: Great Dividends, Great Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Long-Term Value Generation and a 4.6% Dividend Yield – The Motley Fool Canada” published on October 10, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Ranking the Top 3 Canadian Banks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Buy – Bank Of Nova Scotia – Seeking Alpha” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) CEO Brian Porter on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering The Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. The Bank Of Nova Scotia had 24 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Dundee Securities initiated the shares of BNS in report on Wednesday, September 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) rating on Wednesday, December 2. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $72 target. The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) earned “Buy” rating by IBC on Tuesday, November 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 29. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 9 by Macquarie Research. The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 31 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, August 29. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) on Wednesday, May 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 28.