Among 4 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Align Technology had 9 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Thursday, October 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Thursday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Friday, July 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) latest ratings:

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 5.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc acquired 14,018 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 260,767 shares with $29.43 million value, up from 246,749 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $323.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.77 million shares traded or 70.18% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 215,871 shares to 2,324 valued at $307,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (CWB) stake by 20,575 shares and now owns 774,907 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 19 by DZ Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp stated it has 9.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al owns 17,863 shares. Dana Advisors Incorporated reported 1.65% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jbf Capital Inc accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hourglass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgemoor Investment Advsr invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dynamic Mngmt invested 0.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). M Kraus stated it has 4,566 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated has 0.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,339 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 2,682 shares in its portfolio. Markel Corporation stated it has 183,000 shares. Tennessee-based Patten Grp has invested 1.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 134 shares. Moreover, Welch Limited has 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 16,487 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon had sold 30,725 shares worth $3.50 million. 1,150 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold Align Technology, Inc. shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. King Luther Mgmt holds 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 6,335 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,941 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited invested in 1,713 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru has 0.18% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 0.05% or 605 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 3,097 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Osterweis Mgmt owns 13,760 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 34,099 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Kbc Nv invested in 0.15% or 49,631 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs reported 0.01% stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.45% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing digital services. The company has market cap of $16.12 billion. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It has a 52.67 P/E ratio. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements.

The stock decreased 3.79% or $7.94 during the last trading session, reaching $201.56. About 1.02 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS