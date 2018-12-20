Polen Capital Management Decreased Its Align Technology (ALGN) Holding; Photronics (PLAB) SI Increased By 2.57%

Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) had an increase of 2.57% in short interest. PLAB’s SI was 2.86M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.57% from 2.79 million shares previously. With 322,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s short sellers to cover PLAB’s short positions. The SI to Photronics Inc’s float is 4.19%. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 541,766 shares traded or 20.75% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 0.05% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 10.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 255,671 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 42.19%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 2.11M shares with $825.90M value, down from 2.37M last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $15.50B valuation. The stock decreased 3.83% or $7.72 during the last trading session, reaching $193.84. About 1.04M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $649.01 million. The firm offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays , as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $404,453 activity. FIORITA JOSEPH A JR sold $161,797 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) on Monday, August 27. $19,887 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares were sold by Progler Christopher J. Burr Richelle E sold 2,000 shares worth $19,600. Shares for $17,156 were sold by TYSON MITCHELL G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Photronics, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 63.40 million shares or 1.06% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 64,677 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 167,677 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 662,700 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,306 shares. Pacific Ridge Prtn Ltd Company reported 195,980 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 125,963 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prns owns 118 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 13,400 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 5,692 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.05% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Vanguard Incorporated invested in 4.37M shares.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.16 EPS, down 2.52% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $92.78M for 41.78 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALGN shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 10,275 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited invested in 0.06% or 2,010 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 139,477 shares. Logan Management Incorporated stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Citigroup Inc accumulated 60,236 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jane Street Lc accumulated 24,969 shares. Pitcairn Company owns 2,249 shares. Ithaka Ltd Llc holds 2.49% or 42,754 shares in its portfolio. M Hldg reported 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). De Burlo Group Inc has 48,795 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications invested in 2,694 shares or 0% of the stock. Coldstream holds 1,418 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 48,015 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.09% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 3.01 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 48,703 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Align Technology had 9 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ALGN in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) rating on Friday, July 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $315 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $375 target in Friday, July 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, November 20. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $375 target in Thursday, October 25 report. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.