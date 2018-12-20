Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 4.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 15,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,057 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.77M, down from 371,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 49,903 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 70.24% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 5.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 23,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 432,017 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.01M, up from 408,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $91.91. About 27,795 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 7.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use

Among 29 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Advance Auto Parts Inc. had 122 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $222 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, February 22 report. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, September 7 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $122 target in Friday, February 23 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 16 with “Underweight”. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, September 17. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold AAP shares while 145 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 68.98 million shares or 4.84% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.13% or 2.44 million shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,344 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 3,611 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 20,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Skytop Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.48% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 3,500 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 4,373 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp stated it has 24,648 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 24,487 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 4,351 shares. Automobile Association reported 197,015 shares. 10,414 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Lc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 664 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weatherford Intl Plc (NYSE:WFT) by 2.71M shares to 9.73M shares, valued at $26.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 49.35% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.77 per share. AAP’s profit will be $83.82 million for 33.68 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts: Margin Expansion To Drive Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Massive Growth in AAP Stock Could Stall Out – Investorplace.com” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advance Auto Is Stretched – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2018. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Vornado Realty Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $13,559 activity. TRAVIS NIGEL bought $199,625 worth of stock or 1,250 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Water Works had 38 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was initiated by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, June 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 6 by Bank of America. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) earned “Hold” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Thursday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, September 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, October 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 6 with “Overweight”. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 2 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, January 18 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Northcoast given on Thursday, May 25.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,950 shares to 10,135 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,711 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold AWK shares while 192 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 139.95 million shares or 3.96% less from 145.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 444,501 are owned by Fil Limited. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com has 2,450 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 170,291 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0% stake. M&R Management holds 15,272 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Canandaigua Comml Bank & Tru reported 5,511 shares. Com Bank accumulated 16,419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 30,166 shares. Hexavest Incorporated reported 1,998 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.29% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 9,512 shares. Town & Country Bancorporation Dba First Bankers Trust reported 15,032 shares.