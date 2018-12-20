Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 87.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 214,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $389,000, down from 244,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 5.66 million shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 86.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 04/04/2018 – GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD GKBO.BO SAYS CO APPOINTED A.J. NOEL T. DA SILVA AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (AKRX); 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS FREG.DE CEO SAYS COSTS RELATED TO AKORN TRANSACTION TOTAL 60 MLN EUROS SO FAR; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Akorn, Inc. to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Akorn’s Ratings Review to Direction Uncertain on Terminated Fresenius Deal; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO SAYS HAVE FILED FOR SUFFICIENT LEVEL OF DAMAGES FROM AKORN; 09/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. (AKRX); 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 09/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers – AKRX; 23/04/2018 – Akorn Asks Delaware Court to Require Fresenius Kabi to Fulfill Its Obligations under Merger Agreement

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 28.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 8,035 shares as the company's stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,275 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21 million, up from 28,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 25.77M shares traded or 119.85% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (Put) by 1.35 million shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $36.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtu Finl Inc by 97,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E also bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, September 6.

