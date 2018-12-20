General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 22.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.14M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 66,403 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook says it’s strict on privacy, but won’t extend European data standards to all markets; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE…; 23/03/2018 – FOLLOWING ELON MUSK’S TWEET, TESLA AND SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGES NOW DELETED; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation; 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Antitrust Rebuttal Revealed in Zuckerberg Hearing Notes; 21/03/2018 – The Telegram: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (STMP) by 12.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 9,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,408 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.64M, up from 73,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $148.95. About 432,455 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has risen 1.30% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 131,234 shares to 442,024 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc. by 141,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,522 shares, and cut its stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Among 10 analysts covering Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Stamps.com had 36 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Prescience Point initiated the shares of STMP in report on Thursday, July 14 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 1 by FBR Capital. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 22 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Friday, July 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Singular Research given on Monday, October 19. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by Craig Hallum. B Riley maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) rating on Friday, August 7. B Riley has “Neutral” rating and $80 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 22 by FBR Capital.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $2.90 million activity. Buerba Sebastian sold $624,031 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold STMP shares while 80 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 15.92 million shares or 1.76% more from 15.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Catalyst Advisors invested in 0.07% or 9,200 shares. 18,420 were accumulated by G2 Invest Ltd Liability Co. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 105,258 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 55,560 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1,330 shares. Everence Capital Management invested in 0.05% or 1,120 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Lc has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 12,930 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 11,740 shares. 41,026 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Fisher Asset Lc owns 21,728 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co owns 8,780 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 299,736 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, April 4. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $200 target. As per Wednesday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Monness. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 3 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, October 8. FBN Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, September 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chesapeake Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 2,137 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Lc stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Main Street Research Ltd Co has 1.61% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.08% or 1.02M shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,205 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Iron Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 1,287 shares. Cypress Funds Lc has 6.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 1.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,680 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 83,171 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 2,640 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advsrs Llc has 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,013 shares. Heritage Invsts holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,020 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.05% or 25.52 million shares in its portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. 3,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $495,309. Shares for $115,710 were sold by Stretch Colin. Zuckerberg Mark had sold 480,000 shares worth $96.67 million on Thursday, June 21. Shares for $9.33M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Thursday, September 27. Wehner David M. sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 15. $308,017 worth of stock was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Tuesday, November 27.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) by 258,600 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,285 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).