Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 89.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 79,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,600 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $600,000, down from 89,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 4.18 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: Father of passenger tells NBC10 engine on Southwest plane blew and a passenger was hit by; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK SNAGS FORMER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXEC FOR COO ROLE; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Capacity Rose 1%; 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1523.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc bought 44,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.65 million, up from 2,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.21 million shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 3 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 29 by Argus Research. Leerink Swann maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, October 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, December 4 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Tuesday, July 11, the company rating was reinitiated by Jefferies. As per Thursday, November 5, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 7. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, October 26. William Blair maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.39% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mastrapasqua Asset Inc has invested 1.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,642 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 5.80M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 363,132 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. New Vernon Ii Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,722 shares. Hartford Mgmt invested 0.38% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hartford Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Everence Cap Management Inc reported 30,521 shares. Auxier Asset invested in 11,550 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Company Limited reported 1,860 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Llc accumulated 15,324 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Capital Management Corp Va holds 131,282 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CAR-T Cells In The Real World – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Congo Ebola outbreak second largest in history – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Challenges For Gilead’s 2 New CEOs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scholar Rock teams up with Gilead in fibrotic diseases in partnership valued as high as $1.5B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $18.19 million activity.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc, which manages about $439.26 million and $175.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,058 shares to 480 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,952 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $463,688 activity. Watterson Andrew M had sold 6,130 shares worth $363,405.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 37.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LUV’s profit will be $596.06M for 11.10 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Southwest Airlines Co. had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of LUV in report on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, September 7. The company was maintained on Friday, September 7 by Buckingham Research. Cowen & Co maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Friday, January 27 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80.0 target in Thursday, August 24 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 27 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 20 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 15,667 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 1,465 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 36.59 million were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 2,562 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 24,964 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has 66,400 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 25,535 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Winslow Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 35 shares. Amer Trust Advisors Ltd Liability owns 85,040 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 1,125 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Srb reported 8,918 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 397,011 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 500 shares. Needham Inv Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 60,000 shares.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $655.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 270,000 shares to 281,000 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 45,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).