Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) stake by 17.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 7,120 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)’s stock declined 20.87%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 34,073 shares with $2.81M value, down from 41,193 last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc now has $3.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.41. About 91,671 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 3.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased W W Grainger (GWW) stake by 693.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc acquired 12,490 shares as W W Grainger (GWW)’s stock declined 18.99%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 14,290 shares with $5.11 million value, up from 1,800 last quarter. W W Grainger now has $15.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $274.24. About 445,396 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT) stake by 13,914 shares to 88,831 valued at $10.42M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 13,064 shares and now owns 1,959 shares. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 398,003 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Saturna Capital has invested 0.85% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co holds 0.03% or 53,101 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 85,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Century Cos Incorporated holds 81,306 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 1,802 shares. Beacon Advsr invested in 409 shares or 0.99% of the stock. 92,350 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce &. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa has invested 0.16% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Missouri-based Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Vermont-based Manchester Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). First Interstate Bancorporation has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 405 shares. 8,739 are held by Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 9,918 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 8 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $340 target in Thursday, July 19 report. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of GWW in report on Tuesday, July 3 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Gabelli. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 30 by UBS.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.40 million activity. Shares for $5.52 million were sold by HOWARD JOHN L on Wednesday, August 22. The insider ANDERSON BRIAN P sold 1,000 shares worth $360,177. Tapia Eric R had sold 1,534 shares worth $518,784.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. $199,762 worth of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares were sold by DORNY D MATTHEW.

Analysts await Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. NUS’s profit will be $57.21M for 14.42 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.57% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nu Skin Enterprises had 2 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy”. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NUS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.16 million shares or 2.05% less from 39.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 185,172 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 4,255 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 3,048 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 129,144 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 2,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern accumulated 0.01% or 472,773 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 55,369 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 90,997 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division holds 3,770 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research invested in 0.18% or 427,800 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.02% or 491 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 1.45 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.04% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).