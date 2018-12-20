Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 58.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 59,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,555 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.36M, up from 100,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 1.88M shares traded or 58.83% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 0.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 132.74 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 billion, up from 131.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 7,902 shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 40.48% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.48% the S&P500.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $56,798 activity. ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH had sold 5,028 shares worth $350,114. The insider SUWINSKI JAN bought 2,000 shares worth $116,390. ZIEMER JAMES L also bought $408,700 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on Tuesday, October 9.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 345,551 shares to 118,650 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 72,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,199 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Ashland Global, Intellia Therapeutics, Thor Industries, Zogenix, BWX Technologies, and Heidrick & Struggles International â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Go For A Ride With Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 51 investors sold THO shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 1.20% less from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Howe & Rusling Inc owns 4,209 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Limited reported 12,035 shares stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 22,515 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited owns 4,569 shares. 50 are held by Vantage Inv Limited Com. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 5,764 shares. First Savings Bank Tru reported 9,007 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 4,006 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability Corp holds 5,650 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 15,389 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 12,262 shares. Nokota LP accumulated 50,000 shares. Swedbank owns 3.33M shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Anderson Hoagland & Communications accumulated 0.48% or 9,025 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Thor Industries Inc had 45 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 6. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, August 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Aegis Capital upgraded the shares of THO in report on Thursday, March 8 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Tuesday, September 13. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 2 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 30 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 21 report.

Among 21 analysts covering Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Ericsson had 49 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 20 by Charter Equity. The stock of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 26 report. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, March 11 by Wells Fargo. Zacks upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) rating on Wednesday, August 5. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $12 target. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, February 5 report. CLSA initiated the shares of ERIC in report on Tuesday, April 12 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, October 25. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 6 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The observation status of Cortus Energy AB (publ) is removed (443/18) – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tethys Oil AB: Production update November 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Stillfront Group AB: Stillfront Group completes the acquisition of Playa Games GmbH and issues new shares – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Active Biotech provides updated information about the company’s financial position – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PÃ¶yry PLC: Ã…F AB (publ) commences the voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all shares in PÃ¶yry PLC on December 20, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $148.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 681,957 shares to 7.48 million shares, valued at $735.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Svc Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (NYSE:MMC).