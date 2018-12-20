Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 37.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 309,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 513,044 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.47 million, down from 822,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 9.79M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 58.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 27,163 shares as the company's stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,876 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.34 million, up from 46,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.28. About 24.47M shares traded or 44.78% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 70,145 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability owns 258,720 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.75 million shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,925 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc owns 8.24 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Polen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13.19M shares. Colonial Trust Advsr owns 2.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 130,717 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Limited Liability Company reported 8,630 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Co holds 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,993 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 218,844 shares or 0.14% of the stock. D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Colorado-based Bsw Wealth has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 17,110 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,235 shares or 0.59% of the stock.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 120,162 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $44.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 646,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. 150,000 shares were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D, worth $11.86 million. Shares for $317,006 were sold by Campion Andrew on Tuesday, July 17. On Tuesday, September 18 the insider Matheson Monique S. sold $1.45M. $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. Krane Hilary K sold 40,000 shares worth $3.06M.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,150 shares worth $125,281.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $384.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,292 shares to 59,994 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,177 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,166 are held by Consulate. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 7,712 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 460,239 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.89% or 559,168 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 0.76% or 990,414 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arbor Investment Limited Com has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Schulhoff Inc has 3.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il holds 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,460 shares. Brookstone Management reported 0.07% stake. 109,381 were accumulated by Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 205,174 shares. Notis accumulated 1.11% or 18,462 shares. Westwood Holding Grp owns 2.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.16 million shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 338,057 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 943,766 shares or 1.03% of the stock.

