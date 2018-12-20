Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 34.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 1,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,632 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, up from 5,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.65. About 400,896 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 68.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 4,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 464,756 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.91 million, down from 469,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 7.35 million shares traded or 4.87% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.95M for 142.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 285,454 shares to 297,813 shares, valued at $34.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 56,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 759,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 187 selling transactions for $184.32 million activity. 6,000 shares valued at $945,441 were bought by Wojcicki Susan on Monday, September 17. Benioff Marc also sold $691,301 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. On Tuesday, September 18 Weaver Amy E sold $824,630 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares. 959 shares valued at $119,042 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G. on Thursday, November 22. On Sunday, August 26 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $2.70M. Roos John Victor had sold 176 shares worth $26,314 on Thursday, August 16.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 18,957 shares to 11,851 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,416 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

