Private Wealth Partners Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Wealth Partners Llc acquired 3,621 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Private Wealth Partners Llc holds 209,114 shares with $23.60M value, up from 205,493 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $323.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.77 million shares traded or 70.18% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 16/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Beck Capital Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 384.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beck Capital Management Llc acquired 7,395 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Beck Capital Management Llc holds 9,320 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 1,925 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $162.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 9.42 million shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. On Monday, July 23 the insider Smith Gordon sold $3.50 million. 1,150 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $125,281.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, July 16 report. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by DZ Bank on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Washington Cap Mngmt has 3.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,890 shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated accumulated 45,515 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 15,336 shares. Harvey Mgmt Inc reported 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grisanti Ltd Liability Corporation reported 685 shares. 1.42 million are held by Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt. 314,302 are owned by Nexus Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 23,741 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management reported 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brave Asset Management reported 19,427 shares. Brave Warrior Advsr owns 1.79 million shares. Sirios Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 5.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kbc Gru Nv reported 1.63% stake.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A. Shares for $80,141 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Monday, July 2. On Wednesday, October 3 the insider Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44 million. Shares for $15.05 million were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Napier Park (Us) Limited Partnership invested 1.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Becker Capital has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cs Mckee Lp invested 1.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Asset Management invested in 73,373 shares or 1.35% of the stock. 3,506 are held by Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Jennison Associate Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 37,735 shares. Chartist Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 2,445 shares. New England Research And Mngmt Inc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,430 shares. 2,405 are held by Wharton Business Gru. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 3,160 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waverton Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,450 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 90,971 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund invested in 28,094 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Blackhill Cap Inc holds 4.28% or 226,200 shares.