Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 11,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 178,501 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.86 million, down from 190,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 6.61 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 22.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 38,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.05 million, down from 170,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $161.95. About 2.73 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video)

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $416.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 36,500 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $188.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35 million for 22.00 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,956 shares to 35,913 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 9,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Madison Holding holds 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 253,607 shares. Hartline Invest Corp invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.6% or 67,347 shares in its portfolio. Palo Cap reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ssi Invest holds 7,249 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.02 million shares. West Oak Capital Ltd has 19,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Incorporated accumulated 0.58% or 13.89M shares. Df Dent And Co holds 0.26% or 150,754 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life reported 0.6% stake. Iat Reinsurance Com invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Ltd invested in 0.1% or 169,006 shares. 39,651 are held by Fred Alger Mngmt. Eagle Asset holds 0.59% or 1.47 million shares. Investment Counsel Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 47,786 shares.