Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 286,202 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.82 million, down from 290,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 13.97 million shares traded or 30.16% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd (KORS) by 8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 460,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.54 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 2.93 million shares traded. Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has declined 33.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KORS News: 03/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Michael Kors Planning Return to Prince Street in Soho; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS KORS.N – REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN AMERICAS AND EUROPE IN FY19 DUE TO REDUCTION IN SHIPMENTS TO DRIVE HIGHER FULL-PRICE SALES; 12/03/2018 Michael Kors’ China Factory Workers Strike Over Alleged Abuse; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD – FOR FISCAL 2019, COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.10 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Kors Signs Pro Golfer Charl Schwartzel as First Golf Brand Ambassador; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS KORS.N – EXPECTS JIMMY CHOO BUSINESS NOT TO GENERATE SIGNIFICANT OPERATING INCOME IN THE SECOND AND FOURTH FY19 QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS 4Q ADJ EPS 63C; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA THIN.OL – CONSENSUM (ADDS CO) ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SANKT KORS FASTIGHETS FOR USE OF R2R EQUIPMENT AND FACILITIES; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Tapestry picks former Michael Kors exec Anna Bakst as CEO of Kate Spade

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $70.97 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by McDonough Krista A, worth $127,855. 179,920 shares valued at $13.25M were sold by Kors Michael David on Tuesday, September 18.

Among 38 analysts covering Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 37% are positive. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd had 156 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) on Thursday, February 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, February 8 with “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KORS in report on Thursday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 30 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Wednesday, February 3. The stock of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 5. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. Citigroup initiated it with “Sell” rating and $38 target in Wednesday, October 7 report. As per Wednesday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 11.30% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.77 per share. KORS’s profit will be $235.73 million for 5.91 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Michael Kors Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Call Buying Activity Continues in Michael Kors (KORS), Targeting Nearly 100% Upside in Shares Through January 2021 -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Michael Kors Is Cheap And Well-Positioned For Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Michael Kors CEO John D. Idol buys Palm Beach mansion for $21M – South Florida Business Journal” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Michael Kors Holdings, Tilray, and Chuy’s Holdings Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Michael Kors Holdings Stock Fell 6% on the Jobs Report – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 247,600 shares to 447,600 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 49,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold KORS shares while 157 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 119.38 million shares or 3.27% less from 123.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Adage Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 12,139 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0.01% or 22,295 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.26 million shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn reported 227,700 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.94% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Pnc Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 20,006 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. J Goldman Limited Partnership stated it has 279,324 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Janney Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) for 12,139 shares. Ftb Incorporated stated it has 133 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 69,420 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Magesvaran Suranjan sold $269,526 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 22. Shares for $358,393 were sold by Fish Kathleen B. Shares for $715,072 were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, November 9. TASTAD CAROLYN M also sold $1.83 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $183,582. Majoras Deborah P sold $6.52 million worth of stock.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $397.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 38,126 shares to 117,645 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 7,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G settles class-action lawsuit – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G executive hired as CFO of Newell Brands – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 27, 2018.