Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 32.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 2,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,949 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.63M, down from 8,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $252.78. About 1.89 million shares traded or 31.71% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 9.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 8,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 79,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.65M, down from 88,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 8.16 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, April 26 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 1. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 10 report. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Friday, October 2 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, January 4, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 4 by Leerink Swann. Jefferies maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Wednesday, September 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, October 13 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthem, Crown Castle International, MSCI, GCI Liberty, and Akebia Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Sign-ups for 2019 Obamacare insurance fall to 8.5 million people – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.60 million for 28.60 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 31,728 shares to 38,576 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington Trust Natl Bank accumulated 102,220 shares. Moreover, Strategic Services has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Epoch Invest Prns stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shelton reported 111,431 shares stake. Pennsylvania holds 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 240,098 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.41M shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 648,535 shares or 8.74% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,782 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 7,890 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 474,586 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability has 85,250 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt owns 12,577 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth holds 3.69% or 157,405 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 33,111 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,177 shares worth $348,872. On Tuesday, November 20 TASTAD CAROLYN M sold $65,310 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 700 shares. $996,196 worth of stock was sold by Fish Kathleen B on Wednesday, August 29. Shares for $1.50M were sold by Tassel Loic on Thursday, November 15. Posada Juan Fernando sold $100,029 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 30. 1,980 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $161,077 were sold by Majoras Deborah P.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, November 17. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, January 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 12. Bank of America upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, December 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $108 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, March 30. As per Thursday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 17 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Hold” rating.