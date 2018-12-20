Prospector Partners Llc decreased Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) stake by 11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 28,700 shares as Flir Sys Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 29.70%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 232,150 shares with $14.27M value, down from 260,850 last quarter. Flir Sys Inc now has $5.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 1.67M shares traded or 54.90% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F

Among 12 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials had 20 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, November 16 with “Outperform”. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. FBR Capital downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Monday, October 29 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Monday, October 1 to “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Friday, November 16 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 17. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 9. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. See Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) latest ratings:

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, IMMU, AMAT – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials: The Cycle Strikes Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 16.01 million shares traded or 23.35% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 115 investors sold Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 28,333 shares. Montag A & Inc has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0% stake. Castleark Ltd Liability Company holds 0.53% or 478,938 shares. Banced reported 19,085 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 1.32 million shares stake. Swiss Financial Bank reported 3.22M shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc owns 14,955 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kempen Cap Nv reported 72,787 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 1,280 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,148 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cibc holds 0.04% or 242,194 shares.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.00 million for 17.54 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $8.08 million activity. 39,508 shares valued at $2.33 million were sold by LEWIS EARL R on Friday, July 27. DUCHENE TODD M sold 1,000 shares worth $62,950. Another trade for 42,912 shares valued at $2.67M was sold by FRANK JEFFREY.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) stake by 90,754 shares to 180,754 valued at $24.15 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 28,400 shares and now owns 317,800 shares. Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 155,320 are owned by Smith Asset Mngmt Group L P. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 478,649 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Reliant Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.79% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt reported 768,444 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pnc Serv Group has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 1.06 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 34,209 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 89,623 shares stake. Us Financial Bank De reported 119,551 shares. Macquarie holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 145,045 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Quantum Cap Mngmt has invested 0.57% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 3,705 are held by Virtu Ltd Com.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLIR Systems’ CFO Carol Lowe to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Thermal Imaging Market Outlook to 2023 – FLIR Systems, Fortive, Axis Communications, Seek Thermal, and Selex ES are Key Players – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Global Video Surveillance market to Reach $105.99 billion by 2026 and How New Technology will Play Key Role; DirectView Holdings, Inc (OTC: DIRV), FLIR Systems, Honeywell and Panasonic Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For FLIR Systems (FLIR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 19, 2018.