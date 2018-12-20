Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 68.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 7,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 2.73 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 72.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 172,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,700 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83M, down from 239,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $648.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 111,198 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.90% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 28/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus to redeem its senior unsecured floating rate bonds, 2013/2018, in advance of the final maturity date; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – VTV NORTE AND VTV METRO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME NAMES, AND WITH SAME HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND STAFF; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – THE TRANSACTION IS FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CASH; 07/05/2018 – Opus Named a 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid Controller Vendors; 28/03/2018 – OPUS SEES EXCELLENT ORGANIC, ACQUISITION PROSPECTS FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 227.19 million shares or 3.60% less from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has 72 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc owns 200 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 477,191 shares. 3,000 are owned by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia owns 27,551 shares. 503,644 were reported by Putnam Llc. Wespac Lc invested 0.58% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma holds 37,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 0.01% or 13,450 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advisors owns 54,126 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 33,045 shares. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.03% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,381 shares.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HTZ, NTAP, PTLA – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetApp Is Cheap, But Can It Sustain Growth? – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp (NTAP) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Among 48 analysts covering Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), 21 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Netapp Inc. had 187 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Thursday, August 20. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $36 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 26 by UBS. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Bank of America maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Monday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 9 by Drexel Hamilton. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 13 by Loop Capital. Lake Street maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Monday, December 28. Lake Street has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, December 10 by RBC Capital Markets. BTIG Research initiated the shares of NTAP in report on Tuesday, April 26 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, August 24.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $329.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,830 shares to 3,470 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,024 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $16.54 million activity. RICHARD HENRI P had sold 2,525 shares worth $206,910 on Monday, July 16. 7,157 shares were sold by REICH JOEL D, worth $621,443.

Among 9 analysts covering Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Opus Bank had 20 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Hovde Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3000 target in Friday, April 6 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, May 26. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 30 by JP Morgan. The stock of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, September 16. The stock of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Hovde Group. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, July 10. Hovde Group downgraded the shares of OPB in report on Monday, January 30 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, February 26.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $724.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 37,600 shares to 153,900 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 29,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).