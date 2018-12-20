Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1103.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 72,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.86 million, up from 6,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $291.29. About 20,316 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 3.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 27,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 953,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $197.46 million, up from 925,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $165.51. About 155,581 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Secs owns 17,825 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 50,000 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 637 shares. Cohen & Steers stated it has 26,628 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Eastern State Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,434 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 18,462 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co holds 0.06% or 1,250 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 141,112 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 0.3% or 1,232 shares. Culbertson A N And Com has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The New York-based Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 75,050 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd holds 617 shares. Busey has invested 0.58% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $43.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 2.10 million shares to 15.96M shares, valued at $606.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compagnie Des Chemins De Fer Nationaux Du Canada (NYSE:CNI) by 335,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. Kadre Manuel bought $169,330 worth of stock. Shares for $3.81M were sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Thursday, August 16. 11,500 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19. Hewett Wayne M. had bought 250 shares worth $42,405. $21.17 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Menear Craig A. Roseborough Teresa Wynn also sold $1.28 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares.