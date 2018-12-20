Provident Trust Co increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Provident Trust Co acquired 28,585 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Provident Trust Co holds 982,028 shares with $261.26M value, up from 953,443 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $234.84B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $244.1. About 597,458 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR

Among 3 analysts covering Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolent Health had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has "Overweight" rating given on Monday, August 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 4 by Citigroup. The firm has "Overweight" rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 13. The stock of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has "Buy" rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Canaccord Genuity.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value care and population health management. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s services include providing clients with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 22,412 shares traded. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has risen 54.72% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EVH News: 10/05/2018 – Evolent Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Evolent Health Supports Ten ACOs Accepted to Next Generation ACO Program for 2018 Performance Year; 06/03/2018 – Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N FY2018 REV VIEW $577.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Partners with SOMOS IPA to Accelerate Transition to Value-Based Care in New York City Communities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Evolent Health Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVH); 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2Q Adj Rev $139M-$143M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Rev $139.7M; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT 1Q ADJ REV $144.4M, EST. $140.8M

Among 11 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 16 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Raymond James has "Strong Buy" rating and $310 target. As per Monday, December 17, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with "Buy".

