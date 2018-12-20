Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Teva Phar(Teva) (TEVA) stake by 11.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 14,693 shares as Teva Phar(Teva) (TEVA)’s stock declined 12.44%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 118,698 shares with $2.56 million value, down from 133,391 last quarter. Teva Phar(Teva) now has $40.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 4.59 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 03/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Teva sells OP business segment; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16; 13/03/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKS AT ANALYST CONFERENCE

Optimumbank Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPHC) had a decrease of 71.84% in short interest. OPHC’s SI was 2,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 71.84% from 10,300 shares previously. With 3,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Optimumbank Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s short sellers to cover OPHC’s short positions. The SI to Optimumbank Holdings Inc’s float is 0.34%. It closed at $3.4 lastly. It is down 51.01% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.01% the S&P500.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.17 million. The firm accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It has a 3.34 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services.

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Teva Pharma had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 6. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, October 1 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, November 5 report. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, July 16. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Mizuho. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann. BTIG Research upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 17 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 7 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 41.76% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.69 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.19% negative EPS growth.

