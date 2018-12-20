Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1253.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 11,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,239 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, up from 904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $8.05 during the last trading session, reaching $150.99. About 605,464 shares traded or 30.69% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 55.91% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc Com (FB) by 6552.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 12,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,906 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.12 million, up from 194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 40.09M shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service; 04/05/2018 – National Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 21/03/2018 – Axios: SCOOP: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to speak out in the next 24 hours on the data-harvesting revelations that…; 15/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LITE TO LAUNCH IN MORE COUNTRIES, INCLUDING U.S.: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – Key points include discussions over regulation, the change in Facebook’s business model, and the fact Zuckerberg’s data was caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW WITH FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO AIR ON CNN AT 9 P.M. EASTERN TIME (0100 GMT) -FACEBOOK; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 20/03/2018 – Alex Stamos, Facebook Data Security Chief, To Leave Amid Outcry

Among 12 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Zebra Tech had 33 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) earned “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Friday, February 23. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, May 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, February 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Northcoast given on Wednesday, June 29. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, September 1. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, June 8. Robert W. Baird maintained Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) rating on Thursday, October 5. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $119.0 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 12 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, May 31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 21,405 shares to 8,751 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Godl (Gld) (GLD) by 38,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5 shares, and cut its stake in Kre Us (KRE).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $18.68 million activity. GUSTAFSSON ANDERS also sold $6.42 million worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider KAPUT JIM L sold $240,164. 5,192 shares were sold by LUDWICK ANDREW K, worth $841,831 on Thursday, August 16. 2,480 shares were sold by Heel Joachim, worth $452,300. Shares for $254,849 were sold by Cho Michael. GAGNIER HUGH K also sold $1.42 million worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold ZBRA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.22% less from 45.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Regions Finance holds 12,215 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.94% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 4,888 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mngmt Services Incorporated. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 6,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Tru Na stated it has 1,872 shares. Moreover, Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 14,400 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 3,819 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 33,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New South Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 1.78 million shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 6,464 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.15% or 142,802 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw reported 224,749 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cryder Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 14.08% or 556,573 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt reported 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership accumulated 125,950 shares. Ruggie Grp owns 290 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 200 shares. Duquesne Family Office reported 0.17% stake. Logan Cap Management stated it has 155,830 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 10.78 million shares stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 405,921 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Marathon Partners Equity Ltd Liability reported 90,000 shares. Noven Finance Gp owns 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,305 shares. Peoples Fincl Corp invested in 455 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scotia reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, April 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 1 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, April 28. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 30. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $107 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, April 1. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 13 by M Partners. The company was maintained on Monday, November 6 by Wedbush.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. Shares for $1.72 million were sold by Wehner David M.. Stretch Colin sold $151,815 worth of stock. Another trade for 38,105 shares valued at $6.06 million was made by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, October 9. 10,600 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $2.06 million were sold by Cox Christopher K. 55,000 shares valued at $8.52M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, October 10. FISCHER DAVID B. had sold 3,125 shares worth $509,438 on Monday, October 1.

