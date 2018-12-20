Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 224.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 11,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $461,000, up from 4,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 62,586 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 25.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 16.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 40,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,814 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.03 million, up from 242,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.2. About 144,684 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 36.93% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold PTC shares while 128 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 72.78 million shares or 4.51% less from 76.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Services invested 0.57% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Marsico Cap Llc accumulated 71,905 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Js Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 900 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.26% stake. 5,968 were reported by Oak Ridge Lc. Rice Hall James & Associate Lc has invested 0.78% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Sit Invest Assocs Inc has invested 0.17% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). California Employees Retirement owns 30,335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp accumulated 2,642 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Company invested in 5,178 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited owns 3,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 200 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 16,574 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 4,898 shares stake.

Among 19 analysts covering PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. PTC had 66 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, January 18. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6500 target in Wednesday, July 19 report. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Thursday, January 18. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 19 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, January 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 8 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 10 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, August 18.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $627.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 18,300 shares to 96,672 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,627 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 54,195 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $185,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,196 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Among 2 analysts covering Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Citi Trends had 5 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti initiated the shares of CTRN in report on Tuesday, April 5 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 8 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 20 by M Partners. The stock of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 21 by Zacks.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold CTRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.27 million shares or 3.57% less from 11.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 0% or 24,769 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 36,263 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation owns 16,700 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). 19,218 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. Northern owns 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 262,556 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 72,941 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.91% or 220,166 shares. Shell Asset Management Com reported 54,265 shares. Parametric Port Assocs has 138,622 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 13,779 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $537,326 activity. 5,734 Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares with value of $185,998 were sold by Council Ivy D.