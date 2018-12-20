Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Corp (IDTI) by 8.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 58,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 596,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.96M, down from 654,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 715 shares traded. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) has risen 60.60% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 5.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,861 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.74M, down from 146,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 310,227 shares traded or 13.45% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 18.11% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 82,000 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $29.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 21,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm.Com Holdi.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 23.58% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FICO’s profit will be $27.22M for 49.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 13 investors sold FICO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 22.08 million shares or 6.09% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Co owns 1,590 shares. Schroder Investment Management reported 0.06% stake. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Oakbrook Investments Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Caxton Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 2,674 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.06% or 18,338 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation reported 34,701 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Main Street Rech Lc has invested 0.11% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 48,301 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 5,420 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 3,514 shares. Fred Alger Inc holds 32,540 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $37.15 million activity. 7,374 shares were sold by Rey David A, worth $1.59 million. Wells Stuart had sold 10,500 shares worth $2.42M on Friday, September 21.

Among 6 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fair Isaac Corporation had 15 analyst reports since November 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 12. The stock of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, January 24. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, September 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 23 by Sidoti. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, November 8. William Blair initiated Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Tuesday, January 26 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FICO in report on Friday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, November 30 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 22.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.31 per share. IDTI’s profit will be $49.04M for 31.55 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Integrated Device Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Integrated Device (NASDAQ:IDTI), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Integrated Device had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. The stock of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 16. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna on Tuesday, September 11 to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, February 16, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. On Wednesday, January 4 the stock rating was reinitiated by Pacific Crest with “Overweight”. On Sunday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 97,401 shares to 477,771 shares, valued at $28.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Baozun Inc.