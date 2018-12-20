Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 40.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 7,801 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock declined 4.96%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 27,140 shares with $4.09 million value, up from 19,339 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $56.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.72. About 1.66 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.02, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 136 funds increased and opened new positions, while 127 cut down and sold their holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. The funds in our database reported: 42.45 million shares, down from 43.99 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Eagle Materials Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 97 Increased: 84 New Position: 52.

Among 7 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 13 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com reported 2,500 shares. Whittier Trust owns 44,919 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc stated it has 355,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Of Vermont reported 67,557 shares stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 6,395 were accumulated by Reik & Co Limited Liability Company. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 146,581 shares. 34,800 were reported by Kj Harrison Prtn. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 47,093 shares. Smith Moore And invested in 0.11% or 3,077 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 47 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 1,450 shares. 328,813 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability reported 64,492 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “ADP to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on January 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Salad of Econ Data for Healthy Markets: ADP, Claims & More – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US private-sector job growth misses forecasts in Nov -ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Aptiv Plc stake by 12,511 shares to 81,214 valued at $6.81M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) stake by 6,133 shares and now owns 198,695 shares. Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $32.46 million activity. McGuire Don sold $166,189 worth of stock. $901,811 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria on Friday, August 31. Bonarti Michael A also sold $337,896 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $137,507 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J. $172,886 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Sackman Stuart. O’Brien Dermot J sold $1.58 million worth of stock. The insider Siegmund Jan sold $1.20 million.

Eagle Materials Inc. produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It has a 10.28 P/E ratio. The firm operates in five divisions: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Three Bays Capital Lp holds 5.35% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. for 531,902 shares. Gates Capital Management Inc. owns 1.52 million shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hodges Capital Management Inc. has 2.65% invested in the company for 422,455 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 1.71% in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 24,752 shares.

The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 239,815 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) has declined 42.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals