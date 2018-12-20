Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 33.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,785 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39 million, up from 22,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 5.80 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA)

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 16.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.35M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $376.47 million, up from 17.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 111.51 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Had March Settlement Talks With DOJ on Mortgage Probe; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year; 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 09/04/2018 – GE’S NASON: ENERGY STORAGE IS ONE RISK FOR INVESTING IN GAS; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Among 19 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. MetLife had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Friday, December 9. Morgan Stanley maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Thursday, April 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $56 target. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 4. FBR Capital downgraded the shares of MET in report on Tuesday, October 10 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, January 26 report. As per Monday, January 23, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, April 5. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MET in report on Wednesday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 28. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of MET in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp invested in 82,715 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.14% or 157,127 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Aspen Investment holds 8,153 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Ltd reported 0.01% stake. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 210,356 shares. Natixis has 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 239,659 shares. 25,170 are owned by Johnson Fincl. Enterprise Svcs holds 915 shares. Advsr Cap Limited Liability Co has 65,515 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.24% or 1.41 million shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 21,397 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Farmers has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 5,254 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 347,551 shares. Benin Corporation holds 0.36% or 79,970 shares in its portfolio. Regent Invest Management Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 15,886 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 508,600 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Tcw Gp Inc has invested 0.56% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hanson & Doremus Invest accumulated 0.7% or 199,384 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,545 shares. Palo Capital invested in 0.03% or 12,887 shares. State Street owns 337.39 million shares. 38,400 were reported by Meridian Company. Creative Planning holds 1.54M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 35,724 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 1.89 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 573,470 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 3. As per Wednesday, April 26, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, August 7. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $2400 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39.0 target in Wednesday, October 14 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 20 by S&P Research. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was upgraded by Langenberg.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $20.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr by 203,979 shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $395.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) by 18,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25M shares, and cut its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).