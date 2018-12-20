Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Qcr Holdings (QCRH) by 8.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,675 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.03M, up from 90,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 39,390 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 24.55% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 9.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 8,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,562 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.40 million, up from 88,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 2.92 million shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91

More important recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prologis to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results January 22, 2019 – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.25% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr holds 0.01% or 11,505 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 78,655 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.12% or 398,201 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd accumulated 6,987 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested 0.16% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 1.06 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.01% stake. Hedeker Wealth holds 1.45% or 30,507 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0% or 89 shares. Alley holds 0.65% or 31,311 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 7.87M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of PLD in report on Friday, April 6 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 1. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Sunday, August 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $65.0 target. As per Wednesday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. Jefferies maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Sunday, August 20. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $59.0 target. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by CapitalOne on Monday, October 17. Capital One downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, May 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 23 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $183.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 7,062 shares to 9,043 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $682,646 activity. $13,858 worth of stock was bought by Grabin Elizabeth A on Wednesday, December 12. BUDD THOMAS D sold $35,432 worth of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) on Wednesday, September 19. GIPPLE TODD A had bought 2,564 shares worth $86,663. Shares for $670,294 were bought by Peterson Michael Lawrence on Thursday, December 13.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calyxt Inc by 103,400 shares to 112,509 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 762,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,757 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Among 8 analysts covering QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. QCR Holdings had 23 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, April 18. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) rating on Friday, June 9. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. The stock of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Stephens. Piper Jaffray maintained QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) on Friday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group initiated QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) on Wednesday, April 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Monday, October 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, September 2 the stock rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

More notable recent QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces CEO Retirement and Transition – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger with Springfield Bancshares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire the Bates Companies – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2018. More interesting news about QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) CEO Douglas Hultquist on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces the Closing of the Acquisition of Guaranty Bank and Trust Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold QCRH shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.05 million shares or 3.55% more from 8.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 14,300 shares. Endicott Management owns 431,079 shares. Moreover, Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Moreover, Mairs And Pwr has 0.05% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 98,675 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 518,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rothschild Comm Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.02% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) or 55,137 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 12,972 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 3,428 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 20,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 8,800 shares. State Street holds 0% or 357,756 shares.