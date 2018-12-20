Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 20.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 17,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,120 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76 million, down from 83,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 10.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 10 DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AS OF HOLDING OF ANNUAL MEETING; 12/03/2018 – Treasury Dept: Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on the President’s Decision Regarding Broadcom’s Takeover Attempt of Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 07/05/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: Qualcomm’s Matt Grob has left the company. Grob was Qualcomm’s executive vice president of; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 70,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 625,245 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.69 million, down from 695,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 100,888 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 10.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 15.47 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. 6,297 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares with value of $347,746 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J. $54,166 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares were sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $14.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 16,000 shares to 127,902 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 191,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CAE shares while 55 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 123.94 million shares or 1.80% less from 126.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

