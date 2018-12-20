Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,756 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14 million, down from 21,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.71B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. It is down 12.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Move to U.S. Seen as Effort to Sidestep Government Review of $117 Billion Qualcomm Bid; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 28.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $165.01. About 5.08 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 15.40 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $457.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 38,825 shares to 151,273 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 20,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Soars as Earnings Smash Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 20, 2018 : GE, QCOM, QQQ, MSFT, ESRX, CMCSA, F, DWDP, ZNGA, HBI, HAL, WMB – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “China OKs Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)-NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) Merger, But Companies Have Moved On – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Galaxy S10 sensor orders go to Qualcomm tie-ins? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 “Internet of Things” Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dodge & Cox reported 5,530 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,000 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Company holds 17,300 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 2.42M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 294,075 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.53% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Leavell invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 216,800 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Management. Wade G W has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 32,924 are owned by Sunbelt Secs. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 20.83M shares. Research & Mgmt Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,384 shares. C M Bidwell And Limited has invested 0.69% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mathes Com reported 3,000 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 973 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. ROGERS ALEXANDER H had sold 789 shares worth $44,618 on Wednesday, June 27. Rosenberg Donald J sold $524,895 worth of stock or 9,048 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 10. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $7000 target. Northland Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62.5000 target in Tuesday, August 1 report. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 31 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. As per Friday, April 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Thursday, January 28. On Monday, November 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 10 report. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $220.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Friday, August 14 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 18 by Goldman Sachs. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, November 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $125 target.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. Another trade for 7,203 shares valued at $1.28 million was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn. Shares for $806,149 were sold by Carey Matt on Thursday, August 16. Campbell Ann Marie had sold 13,457 shares worth $2.32 million. Hewett Wayne M. also bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares. 117,327 shares valued at $21.17M were sold by Menear Craig A on Wednesday, November 14. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45 billion for 19.01 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Com invested in 22,711 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited reported 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd reported 256 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brookstone Management owns 10,247 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Td Asset Management stated it has 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Co has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davenport Limited Company stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boltwood Mgmt invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.65% or 3.61M shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 915,692 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Ruggie Capital holds 0.17% or 1,210 shares. Bainco Investors has 1.53% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Loweâ€™s bounces 3% despite Stifel downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Economic Slowdown Might Gradually Impact Home Depot’s Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.