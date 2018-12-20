Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 47.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 14,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,855 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, down from 30,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 10.10 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 17.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,696 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34M, up from 8,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $161.02. About 3.83M shares traded or 79.53% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 171 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $20.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ca Inc (NASDAQ:CA) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,957 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/ The.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “FedEx (FDX) call put ratio 2.8 calls to 1 put with focus on December 187.50 and 190 calls – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Baker Hughes, Biogen, FedEx, Intel, Micron, Roku, Shake Shack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “FedEx (FDX) PT Cut To $236 At Credit Suisse On Lower Margin Mix Shift – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Most Important Things In Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clean Yield Group holds 1,634 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset has invested 0.52% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 12,151 shares. Stearns Financial Gru reported 0.08% stake. Westwood Il invested in 115,498 shares. 3,500 were reported by Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Lumbard And Kellner Lc reported 28,897 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr holds 43,028 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 3,503 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Inc reported 5,500 shares. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 910 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Tuesday, October 6. As per Thursday, March 17, the company rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research. Buckingham Research maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Thursday, September 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $175 target. Morgan Stanley maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Monday, June 4. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $248 target. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, December 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Tuesday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, September 21 with “Outperform”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 19. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Thursday, March 30.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. EDWARDSON JOHN A also sold $281,124 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, September 19.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 15. UBS maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday, November 5 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 16 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 3. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Macquarie Research. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by Bernstein. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Instinet given on Monday, January 23.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $378.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,502 shares to 34,736 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, ADI: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QUALCOMM (QCOM) & Nokia Conclude OTA 5G NR Data Calls Test – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 855 for 5G phones – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Haverford Fincl Services has 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,947 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv owns 82,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability reported 391,538 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 46,530 shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 29,673 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. 374 are held by Ruggie Gp. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 6,300 shares. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability Co reported 5,463 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Madison Investment Hldgs has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 30,705 are owned by Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation. Comm State Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). L & S reported 58,338 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 51,945 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.50 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.