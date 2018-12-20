Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,756 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, down from 21,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 16,707 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ALL 10 OF QUALCOMM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 8.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 3,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,873 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.37 million, down from 33,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.02. About 2.97 million shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colrain Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.44% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 57,790 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The New York-based Epoch Invest Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.52% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Garrison Bradford And Assoc has 0.53% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 627 are held by Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,411 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 92,610 shares. 684,386 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp. 11,429 were accumulated by Essex Ltd Liability. Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,500 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Stewart Patten Limited has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,300 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na has 13,051 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 241,600 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Jasper Ridge Lp reported 4,400 shares stake.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday, July 10 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Canaccord Genuity. Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, November 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, April 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, May 17, the company rating was initiated by CLSA. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 22 by Rosenblatt. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 14 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 13 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 23 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, November 8 report.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.40 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $457.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 20,329 shares to 141,022 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 36,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $8.32 million activity. AMON CRISTIANO R also sold $6.10 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, October 10. $347,746 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by Rosenberg Donald J on Friday, November 23.

Among 32 analysts covering Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Dollar General Corp. had 127 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, April 7 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer initiated Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 31 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, December 10 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 30. As per Tuesday, February 16, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 16. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, November 14 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 1.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communication by 216,355 shares to 230,130 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 47,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Absolute Shs Tr Wbi Pwr Fctr Etf.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.50 million activity.