River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) by 8.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 86,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 913,371 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.79M, down from 999,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 17.32 million shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Adj EPS 80c; 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 12/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 31.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 11,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,607 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73M, up from 35,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 100,171 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 95.06% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c

More notable recent IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "IRADIMED CORPORATION to Hold 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on February 6th – GlobeNewswire" on January 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "IRADIMED CORPORATION to Present at 30th Annual Roth Conference – GlobeNewswire" published on March 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" on July 31, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. iRadimed had 9 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, January 23. TH Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 31 by Roth Capital. Credit Suisse initiated IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) rating on Monday, November 27. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $19.0 target. As per Thursday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by TH Capital. Roth Capital maintained the shares of IRMD in report on Monday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, October 31. Roth Capital maintained the shares of IRMD in report on Monday, November 2 with “Buy” rating.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" on December 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Qualcomm Stock May Languish for Awhile – Investorplace.com" published on December 14, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: "Apple is still violating Chinese court order, despite new software, Qualcomm charges: report – MarketWatch" on December 18, 2018.