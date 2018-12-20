Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 78.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 27,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,378 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $582,000, down from 34,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 267,570 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 17.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 60,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.88M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $704.47M, down from 12.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 127,649 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 4.50% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 14.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.5 per share. FLS’s profit will be $74.58M for 16.99 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $342.94M for 11.97 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.69% negative EPS growth.